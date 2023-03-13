Advertise
DES confirms data breach

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is available through The Arizona Department of Economic Security for eligible individuals.(Source: KOLD News 13)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security says the personal information of some members may have been exposed.

DES says it discovered the breach January 19.

The department says a former employee in the Division of Developmental Disabilities had records that contained protected health information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) identification numbers.

DES says it notified more than 800 members whose information was confirmed to be included in the data breach.

Members who believe their information may have been compromised can place a fraud alert on their credit report, place a security freeze on their credit report, request their credit report from the three main credit-reporting agencies, and report suspected identity theft to their local police department.

The Department of Economic Security says the records have been returned and disciplinary measures have been taken.

DES says it takes the privacy and confidentiality of its members seriously and the incident is ongoing.

