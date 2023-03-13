Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Pleasant weather Monday and Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a pleasant weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly sunny skies, similar weather is in store to kick off the new workweek. Outside of passing clouds early and late in the day, mostly sunny skies are on tap Monday with an afternoon breeze. Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer ahead of our next weather system Wednesday.

Clouds and winds increase Wednesday with rain chances picking up by the afternoon and evening. Light rain moves out early Thursday with cooler temperatures falling in behind. Highs moderate into the low to mid 70s for the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Chance for rain late.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

