FIRST ALERT FORECAST Sunday evening March 12

Tucson skyline
Tucson skyline(KOLD)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The next in a long series of atmospheric river storms hits California Monday into Tuesday. Even though the weather pattern is rather chaotic, it appears this time it’ll take more of a southern route bringing it through Arizona on Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Tucson and the rest of Southern Arizona will see a good chance of rain with accumulations less than 0.25″ in most cases. It’s possible our higher elevations in southern Arizona could see snow with snow levels starting off at 9,000′ on Wednesday, dropping to perhaps as low as 6,500′ by Wednesday night and Thursday. At this point, significant snow accumulation is not expected, but we’ll continue to track this system and update the forecast accordingly.

