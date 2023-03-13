Inmate walks away from work crew

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a work crew this morning, March 13.

The Arizona Department of Corrections says Jonathan Perryman was last seen walking into a restroom while working at a recreation center in San Luis.

The Department of Corrections says Perryman was sentenced out of Maricopa County on November 16, 2022 for misconduct involving weapons. He does not have any history of violence or prior violent convictions.

The department notified all local law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Marshals Office, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

People are asked to remain vigilant and not to approach Perryman. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

