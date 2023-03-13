Man who ran over and killed a Tucson woman sentenced to prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man who ran over and killed a Tucson woman in 2021 was in court on Monday, March 13, for sentencing.

Jose Luis Norzagaray was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison and will spend 3 years on probation after he is released.

Norzagaray hit and killed 38-year-old Carrissa Marie Santa Cruz while leaving the scene a shooting in September 2021. Authorities said Norzagaray was not directly involved in the shooting, but the three men who were injured survived.

After the investigation, Norzagaray pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and leaving the scene in Santa Cruz’s death. He also pleaded guilty to burglary in connection with an incident on July 5, 2021, and for fleeing law enforcement in connection with an incident on Oct. 9, 2021.

