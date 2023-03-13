Advertise
Midtown smoke shop damaged by fire

A smoke shop on North First Avenue near East Glenn Street in Tucson was damaged by fire early Monday, March 13.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire investigators are working to determine a cause for a fire that damaged a midtown business Monday, March 13.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened shortly before 5 a.m. at a smoke shop in the 2800 block of North First Avenue, near East Glenn Street.

No injuries were reported.

The business will be closed indefinitely.

