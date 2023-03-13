Midtown smoke shop damaged by fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire investigators are working to determine a cause for a fire that damaged a midtown business Monday, March 13.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened shortly before 5 a.m. at a smoke shop in the 2800 block of North First Avenue, near East Glenn Street.

No injuries were reported.

The business will be closed indefinitely.

