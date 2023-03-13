Advertise
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake and found she won the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A retired teacher in Virginia was in shock after she won $5 million on a lottery ticket.

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake and found she won the game’s top prize.

“I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” she told the Virginia Lottery as she redeemed her winning ticket.

Sample chose the cash option of $3.125 million. The 7-Eleven store will also receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in the state, making a teacher’s win all the more special.

