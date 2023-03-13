Tucson family donates $5 million for endowment at Tucson Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson family donated $5 million to the cardiovascular center at Tucson Medical Center.

The funds will be used to support the hospital’s life-changing work. The donation also includes a $1 million match that will ensure the long-term sustainability.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that the TMC CardioVascular Center team does every day to change lives and deliver exceptional care with compassion,” said Mimi Coomler, TMC’s CEO.“This generous gift from the Lopez family will help ensure that we can continue to provide the best cardiovascular care in Southern Arizona and beyond for years to come.”

In part of the gift agreement and in honor of the Lopez family’s commitment to helping the southern Arizona community, the program will be named the lliana Maria Lopez CardioVascular Center at Tucson Medical Center.

“My family, like those of many Southern Arizonans, has been touched by cardiovascular illness,” said Humberto Lopez. “Contributing to the long-term success of this already-prominent program was a simple decision, especially understanding how many people in this community benefit from their life-saving cutting-edge treatments.”

