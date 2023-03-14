Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Construction has begun on another major project on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the work is expected to take two years, but when it’s complete drivers will be able to get where they’re going faster and safer.

Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025. (KOLD)

This 4-mile stretch of I-10 will see new bridges, ramps and interchanges.

The interstate will be widened from three lanes to four lanes. That means I-10 will have four lanes in each direction from Ina Road to 22nd Street.

All of the on-ramps and off-ramps will be widened to two lanes.

Sunset Road will be extended east over I-10 and the railroad to River Road.

Officials say these changes will help the city as it continues to grow.

“We know that this area can be a bottleneck so by expanding it from three to four lanes we’re going to create a lot more capacity,” ADOT spokesperson Garin Groff said. “It’ll improve safety and it’s really going to be able to accommodate the traffic needs for many years to come in Tucson.”

Access to all of the businesses in this area will remain open for the duration of the project.

ADOT says crews will work day and night on this project but there will always be access to three lanes of travel. Traffic in both directions will be shifted onto the frontage roads during the project.

For more information, including a map and renderings, click here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.