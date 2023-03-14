Escaped inmate back in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An inmate who walked away from work detail in San Luis is back in custody.

The Arizona Department of Corrections says Jonathan Perryman was found this morning at a hotel in South Phoenix.

“Today, through the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners, including the San Luis Police Department, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and ADCRR, the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Task Force apprehended a dangerous fugitive of justice, which is indicative of our relentless commitment to public safety and solid law enforcement partnerships,” said District of Arizona Acting United States Marshal, Van Bayless.

The Department of Corrections says Perryman walked away from a work crew at approximately 9:20am yesterday morning.

He was a minimum custody work crew member who was working at a recreation center at the time.

Perryman now faces administrative disciplinary charges and charges of escape.

Perryman was sentenced out of Maricopa County on November 16, 2022 for misconduct involving weapons.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.