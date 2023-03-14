FIRST ALERT FORECAST for Monday March 13

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Another in a long series of ‘Atmospheric River’ storms moves into California Monday night and Tuesday. A piece of this system will push through Arizona Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Even though most of southern Arizona will see rain, snow showers are possible at the higher elevations. On Wednesday afternoon, snow levels start out around 9,000′ and slowly drop to near 6,500′ by Thursday morning. Only minor snow accumulations are expected. Rainfall totals should average 0.25″ or less for most locations. Following the storm, our temperatures cool into the 60s and 70s for a few days as we await our next chance for rain early next week.

