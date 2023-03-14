Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Pleasant Tuesday ahead of weather changes Wednesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:15 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s (near 80° in Tucson) return Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. Cloud cover and gusty winds increase Wednesday morning with rain chances picking up by the afternoon and evening hours. This system will be a warmer one with only 1 to 4 inches of snow possible above 8,000 feet. Light rain moves out early Thursday with cooler temperatures falling in behind. Highs moderate into the low 70s for the weekend as we keep an eye on additional potential rain chances.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers increase by evening.

THURSDAY: Shower chance early. Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

