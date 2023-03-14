Advertise
Gov. Hobbs travels to the Middle East to attend a signing ceremony

Hobbs is visiting the middle eastern nation of Oman and met with students and military officials.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Katie Hobbs traveled to the Middle Eastern nation of Oman over the weekend to attend a signing ceremony.

This marks the second international trip for the governor since taking two months ago. The visit to Oman highlights an agreement between the Arizona National Guard and the military of the Middle Eastern Nation that was announced in October.

“This partnership is grounded in our Arizona national guard military relationship but expands to other sectors of the government, bringing valuable interoperability opportunities for both countries,” Hobbs said in a written statement.

Hobbs left Arizona on Friday and is expected to return Wednesday, according to the schedule released by the governor’s office.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

