ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Ronald Carlson, 88, may be walking in the area of Rancho Vistoso and Moore Road, police said.

He is wearing a blue polo shirt and slacks.

Anyone who may have seen Carlson is asked to call 911.

