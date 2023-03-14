Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

SWAT standoff ends after ‘erratic’ suspect barricaded himself inside north Phoenix QuikTrip

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence around 5:30 a.m.
Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence around 5:30 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police and SWAT crews are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a north Phoenix QuikTrip early Tuesday morning.

Police appear to be rendering medical aid at the scene.
Police appear to be rendering medical aid at the scene.(Arizona's Family)

Details are extremely limited at this time but Arizona’s Family is told by authorities on the scene that a “suspicious person,” was acting erratic on Interstate 17 and ran off into the convenience store At that time, he reportedly began setting fires but the facility’s sprinkler system was able to stop the fires from spreads. Video from the scene showed Dept. of Public Safety troopers and Phoenix officers actively working the scene, trying to negotiate with the man. Ultimately, the standoff ended around 6 a.m. but no other details surrounding the incident have been revealed.

There is no immediate word about the workers or customers, but police confirmed there were no hostages.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates or tune in to 3TV at 7 a.m. for live coverage from the scene.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
91-year-old veteran robbed of $7,000 while trying to get gas
91-year-old veteran robbed of $7,000 while trying to get gas
A smoke shop on North First Avenue near East Glenn Street in Tucson was damaged by fire early...
Midtown smoke shop damaged by fire
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is available through The Arizona Department of...
DES confirms data breach
Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden expected to sign new executive order on gun control
Plan to fix Tucson roads
Tucson neighborhood roads to get facelift starting this summer
Tucson has announced two new locations for people to drop off unrecyclable plastics.
Tucson expands plastic recycling sites for block project
Tucson neighborhood roads to get facelift starting this summer
Tucson neighborhood roads to get facelift starting this summer