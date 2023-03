TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sweet Tomatoes is coming back to Tucson.

The salad buffet signed a lease to open a location at 6202 E. Broadway.

Nancy McClure, first vice president at CBRE in Tucson, says the owners still need to get permits and do some construction.

CBRE handled the lease.

Sweet Tomatoes closed its restaurants in 2020 due to the pandemic.

