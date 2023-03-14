TPD investigating homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide.

TPD says it responded to a shooting on March 11, after 2:00 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of E. Benson Hwy.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with signs of gunshot trauma. They began life-saving measures until personnel from the Tucson fire Department arrived.

Despite their efforts, police say 40-year-old Marte Alcorn did not survive.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive of the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

