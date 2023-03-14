Advertise
Tucson neighborhood roads to get facelift starting this summer

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There is some good news for Tucson drivers as plans move forward to reconstruct and resurface roads in every neighborhood in Tucson.

It’s been almost a year since Tucson voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fix city streets and this summer, that plan will be put into action.

Amanda Valenzuela, with the city of Tucson, said this initiative will impact every neighborhood. the tax is expected to bring in an estimated $749 million over the course of the 10-year program.

“They’re looking at the types of treatments for neighborhoods,” Valenzuela said. “Whether that’s full reconstruction or a resurfacing type. They’ll package that together and then look for contractors and then see when they can schedule.”

The plan is to rehabilitate, reconstruct and resurface depending on what’s needed in each neighborhood.

Valenzuela also added that there are plans to preserve existing roads so previous money spent doesn’t go to waste.

The projects are expected to kick off this summer.

