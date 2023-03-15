Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Above average wildflower bloom expected this season

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Wildflower season in Arizona is just beginning and experts predict this year to be one of the best seasons we’ve seen in years.

Poppy, lupine, and brittlebush are just a couple of the wildflowers you’ll see blooming over the next few weeks. Experts say this year could even be a “super bloom” event.

“We’re talking about not only a whole lot of plants in flower, but a diversity too. We may be lucky to see both this spring,” said Theresa Crimmins, Director of the U.S.A. National Phenology Network.

In Arizona, we’ve seen smaller patches of wildflowers pop up during recent seasons, but we haven’t had a widespread display of wildflowers in years. Crimmins says that could change this season. The rainfall in the fall and winter along with the temperatures have created the perfect combination.

She said, “Across most of the low-lying areas in Arizona, we had a good soaking rain event in October. Then we’ve had pretty good consistent rainfall in the subsequent months and now we’re starting to actually see the consequences of that.”

The snow didn’t have a negative impact on the blooms, but the cooler temperatures at the beginning of the year caused things to be more delayed.

The concern for upcoming years is how the heat and climate change will impact the wildflowers.

“Over time, it could change the timing of some of the flowering given how much of the background warming conditions there are and how it impact soil moisture. Warmer temperatures lead to less effective precipitation,” explained Mike Crimmins, professor at the University of Arizona and climate expert.

This year, he expects blooming to be above average, but wildflowers are unpredictable. As temperatures are predicted to rise over the years due to climate change, we begin to see wildflower bloom drop off.

“That could be the longer-term challenge,” he said. “If we have wet conditions in the fall, but they’re followed by very, very warm, dry conditions, we could actually see that really reverse the germination of the wildflowers.”

You can help researchers observe wildflowers and learn more about them simply by taking pictures and sending them in to Nature’s Notebook.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
91-year-old veteran robbed of $7,000 while trying to get gas
91-year-old veteran robbed of $7,000 while trying to get gas
Tucson police say there is currently no indication of foul play
TPD investigating a death at Ronstadt Center
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is available through The Arizona Department of...
DES confirms data breach
Jose Luis Norzagaray
Man who ran over and killed a Tucson woman sentenced to prison

Latest News

Barricade situation in Tucson
Barricade situation in Tucson
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’
Wildfire southeast of Patagonia
Wildfire southeast of Patagonia
TPD motorcycle crash
TPD motorcycle involved in crash