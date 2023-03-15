Advertise
Barricade situation in Tucson

No arrests have been made at this time.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Tucson.

Tucson Police says officers responded to a call of an armed robbery with shots fired in the 2700 block of East Grant Road just before 3:30 p.m.

That’s near Grant and Tucson Blvd.

Police say no one was hurt, but the suspect is barricaded.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be restricted in the area for an extended period of time.

