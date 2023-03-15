Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Carondelet Health Network first in Tucson to use new technology to treat heart disease patients

Carondelet Health Network first in Tucson to use new technology to treat heart disease patients
Carondelet Health Network first in Tucson to use new technology to treat heart disease patients(Carondelet Health Network)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital is the first in Tucson and Southern Arizona to use a new technology to treat heart disease patients. The new technology known as the Octaray mapping system treats patients with arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia (VT) and helps the heart stay in rhythm.

“It’s an improved mapping technology that’s more efficient for the patient and can find things that other systems may have missed,” explained Dr. Rohit Kedia, an electrophysiologist who was first to use the system in Tucson at Carondelet.

The new mapping system has a flexible catheter with eight electrode tops at one end, which can be used to deliver electrical energy and record electrical signals from the heart. This will allow a faster and more detailed electro-mapping of the heart to guide ablation procedures and target areas of concern.

“This latest advancement is an exciting milestone that demonstrates Carondelet’s commitment to providing advanced cardiac care for heart disease patients. We are proud to be the first to use this technology in Tucson,” said Monica Vargas-Mahar, Carondelet Health Network’s market chief executive officer. “Carondelet Health Network will continue to strive for innovative ways to provide high quality, efficient health care for our patients.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson skyline
Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025.
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
TPD motorcycle crash
Tucson motorcycle officer involved in crash near Broadway, Country Club
Tucson police say there is currently no indication of foul play
TPD investigating a death at Ronstadt Center

Latest News

If you begin to notice a pattern of sleepless nights, it could be because there is a different...
The importance of getting enough sleep
The funds will be used to support the hospital’s life-changing work.
Tucson family donates $5 million for endowment at Tucson Medical Center
Valley fever symptoms include fever, cough, chills and chest pain.
Experts in Valley fever say testing has improved, likely a factor in cases increasing
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized for Concussion After Fall
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion after fall