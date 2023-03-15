Carondelet Health Network first in Tucson to use new technology to treat heart disease patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital is the first in Tucson and Southern Arizona to use a new technology to treat heart disease patients. The new technology known as the Octaray mapping system treats patients with arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia (VT) and helps the heart stay in rhythm.

“It’s an improved mapping technology that’s more efficient for the patient and can find things that other systems may have missed,” explained Dr. Rohit Kedia, an electrophysiologist who was first to use the system in Tucson at Carondelet.

The new mapping system has a flexible catheter with eight electrode tops at one end, which can be used to deliver electrical energy and record electrical signals from the heart. This will allow a faster and more detailed electro-mapping of the heart to guide ablation procedures and target areas of concern.

“This latest advancement is an exciting milestone that demonstrates Carondelet’s commitment to providing advanced cardiac care for heart disease patients. We are proud to be the first to use this technology in Tucson,” said Monica Vargas-Mahar, Carondelet Health Network’s market chief executive officer. “Carondelet Health Network will continue to strive for innovative ways to provide high quality, efficient health care for our patients.”

