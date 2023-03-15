Advertise
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

