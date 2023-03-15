Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

EPA pushing for new PFAS requirements in drinkable water

EPA pushing for stricter requirements limiting PFAS in drinkable water.
EPA pushing for stricter requirements limiting PFAS in drinkable water.(KOLD News 13)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - New standards could be on the way across the country when it comes to treating forever chemicals that contaminate water, also known as PFAS.

The EPA is proposing to limit the amount of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinkable water to the lowest level that can be reliably measured.

The agency is pushing for a strict limit of four parts per trillion when it comes to water testing for two types of PFAS, PFOA and PFOS.

Tucson Water officials say they are heading in the right direction when it comes to treating the water as they have been requiring a lower level than that for years.

A whole list of health issues can come from PFAS ranging from birth defects to cancer. Most of the PFAS come from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Tucson International Airport.

“We’ve invested in this PFAS issue for several years now and we’re actively testing on a nearly daily basis water across our system, across our wells, throughout the community to make sure we’re ahead of any impacts PFAS may be presenting itself,” Tucson Water Director John Kmiec said.

It could still take years and possibly even decades to fully clean up the chemicals, especially in Tucson water doesn’t just empty into the ocean like in other places.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson skyline
Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025.
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
TPD motorcycle crash
Tucson motorcycle officer involved in crash near Broadway, Country Club
Tucson police say there is currently no indication of foul play
TPD investigating a death at Ronstadt Center

Latest News

A branch of Signature Bank is photographed, late Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York....
Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H....
US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs
Taylor was freed from prison after 42 years after new evidence suggested an electrical...
New Court documents reveal county attorney was pressured not to exonerate Louis Taylor
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson