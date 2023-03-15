Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Family fight led to police shooting in west Phoenix; suspect accused of shooting 7-Eleven clerk

Police say around 9 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred near 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street, just south of Camelback Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a call about a family fight ended in a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Authorities say around 9 p.m., officers were responding to a family fight. When they arrived, police say they were told that a man who lived at the home was acting erratic and had left the house with a gun. While officers were still speaking with the family, they heard gunshots from a nearby 7-Eleven. At that point, officers found a clerk had been shot.

The suspect had run off, but officers approached him south of the store. That’s where police say officers gave the armed man commends. However, he refused to comply, and officers fired at the suspect. At that point, the man dropped the gun, and officers tased him before taking him into custody.

Phoenix police confirmed that the victim was treated on scene and that the suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution but will be booked into jail as soon as he is released.

This is the 16th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 20th in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson skyline
Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025.
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
TPD motorcycle crash
Tucson motorcycle officer involved in crash near Broadway, Country Club
Tucson police say there is currently no indication of foul play
TPD investigating a death at Ronstadt Center

Latest News

Sierra Vista man arrested after meth found in vehicle
Sierra Vista man arrested after meth found in vehicle
Video from Arizona's Family News Chopper showed multiple patrol vehicles surrounding home near...
Suspect down after officer-involved shooting in Mesa; major road closures underway
Kyle Chrisley is facing aggravated assault charges in Tennessee.
Reality star Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle charged with assault
EPA pushing for stricter requirements limiting PFAS in drinkable water.
EPA pushing for new PFAS requirements in drinkable water
A branch of Signature Bank is photographed, late Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York....
Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank