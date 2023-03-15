Family fight led to police shooting in west Phoenix; suspect accused of shooting 7-Eleven clerk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a call about a family fight ended in a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Authorities say around 9 p.m., officers were responding to a family fight. When they arrived, police say they were told that a man who lived at the home was acting erratic and had left the house with a gun. While officers were still speaking with the family, they heard gunshots from a nearby 7-Eleven. At that point, officers found a clerk had been shot.

The suspect had run off, but officers approached him south of the store. That’s where police say officers gave the armed man commends. However, he refused to comply, and officers fired at the suspect. At that point, the man dropped the gun, and officers tased him before taking him into custody.

Phoenix police confirmed that the victim was treated on scene and that the suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution but will be booked into jail as soon as he is released.

Phoenix PD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street. No injuries to officers. Suspect is in custody. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/76Pna0DM5b — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 15, 2023

This is the 16th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 20th in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.