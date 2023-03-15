Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rain chances return Wednesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:11 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a very pleasant stretch of weather, changes are on the way today thanks to our next storm system. Cloud cover and gusty winds increase Wednesday morning with rain chances picking up midday and then again by the evening hours. A few thunderstorms possible overnight. This system will be a warmer one with little to no mountain snow accumulation expected. Light rain moves out early Thursday with cooler temperatures falling in behind. Highs stay in the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend as we keep an eye on additional rain chances.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 70s. Chance for light showers midday; scattered showers and storms evening through overnight.

THURSDAY: Lingering shower chance early. Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Slight chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Slight chance for rain.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

