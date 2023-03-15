Gov. Hobbs signs historic partnership with Oman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -This week, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a historic partnership between the Arizona National Guard and the Middle Eastern nation of Oman in an effort to support and strengthen the Arizona National Guard network of security.

The Governor’s Office says the partnership will allow Arizona to grow and strengthen water conservation, energy, border security, and research institutions. It will also allow the Arizona National Guard to learn from other countries and bring back new information and skills to improve the organization.

“The State of Arizona is grateful for the Omani hospitality and the privilege to work with the Sultan’s Armed Forces,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This partnership is grounded in our Arizona National Guard military relationship but expands to other sectors of the government bringing valuable interoperability opportunities for both countries.”

During her visit, the governor met with Omani officials, including the Secretary-General, Ministry of Defense - His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zaabi, as well as the US Ambassador to Oman, Leslie Tsou and Colonel Pung.

This partnership began on October 13, 2022, through the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program. The Arizona National Guard has had the same partnership with the Republic of Kazakhstan since 1993.

