Officer-involved shooting shuts down traffic in Mesa

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as the situation develops.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Expect major traffic delays as Mesa police investigate an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to police on Twitter, traffic is shut down from Alma School to Longmore in both directions. Details are extremely limited at this time, but authorities have confirmed that at least one officer was involved in the shooting. Drivers are being asked to use Main Street or Brown to get around the traffic closures.

This is the 17th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2023.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

