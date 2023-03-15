Advertise
Sierra Vista man arrested after meth found in vehicle(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding drugs in his vehicle.

The agency’s street crimes unit performed a traffic stop on Highway 90 in Whetstone, AZ earlier this month.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says a canine smelled drugs during a walk around the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led deputies to approximately a half pound of methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of these drugs are $2000.

58-year-old Theodore Cardona from Sierra Vista was arrested and booked on charges possession of a dangerous drug, possession a dangerous drug for sale, and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

