Suspect from 2018 Lakeside Park shooting sentenced to prison

Filomeno Edwardo Flores
Filomeno Edwardo Flores
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One of the suspects from the 2018 Lakeside Park shooting was in court for sentencing today, March 14.

Filomeno Edwardo Flores received a year in jail and seven years probation.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and received 289 days credit for jail time already served.

During the sentencing, the judge noted how he cooperated in the cases against the other two suspects.

The other two suspects, Maki Dion Riley and Aaron Rodriguez are charged with one count of First Degree Murder.

3 minors charged with homicide in Lakeside Park shooting investigation

Police said the shooting happened after a confrontation between two groups. The shooting resulted in the deaths of 21-year-old Matthew Favela, 16-year-old Carlos Ross, and 16-year-old Amonn Sandoval.

