TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police said an officer patrolling the southside found a stolen truck parked near 12th Ave. on Monday night.

The officer said he saw a man walking away from the truck and recognized him from a police report. Police found a gun inside the truck and identified the suspect as 29-year-old Florentino Varela-Calixtro.

He is being held without bond and faces several felony charges.

Police say he is believed to be the suspect in a previous truck theft from March 3rd.

DPS Auto Theft Task Force is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.