TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson

Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in...
Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in Tucson on March 3, 2023.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police said an officer patrolling the southside found a stolen truck parked near 12th Ave. on Monday night.

The officer said he saw a man walking away from the truck and recognized him from a police report. Police found a gun inside the truck and identified the suspect as 29-year-old Florentino Varela-Calixtro.

He is being held without bond and faces several felony charges.

Police say he is believed to be the suspect in a previous truck theft from March 3rd.

WATCH: Several Tucson residents report stolen trucks
TPD recovers stolen truck in Nogales

DPS Auto Theft Task Force is continuing the investigation.

