1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents

US Border Patrol
US Border Patrol(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Border agents assigned to the Tucson Border Patrol Station were involved in a “deadly force” incident that resulted in one death on Tuesday, March 14.

A release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not provide specific information about the nature of the deadly force. It also did not release any information about the person who died.

No one else was injured.

The incident happened in the Altar Valley near SR 286, milepost 20. It began as a pursuit and failure to yield of a suspected human smuggling vehicle, according to CBP.

CBP did not disclose how many agents were involved but said multiple agencies responded.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

PCSD is investigating the incident.

