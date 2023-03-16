2-year-old girl dead after being pulled from backyard pool in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler has died on Thursday morning after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Maricopa the night before, officials said. On Wednesday, just before 8:30 p.m., Maricopa police and firefighters were called to a child drowning at a home near Cobblestone Farms Drive and State Route 347. Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool. She was rushed to the hospital, but died hours later.

It’s unknown if anyone was watching the child. The investigation is ongoing.

