Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2-year-old girl dead after being pulled from backyard pool in Maricopa

The toddler died on Thursday morning.
The toddler died on Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler has died on Thursday morning after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Maricopa the night before, officials said. On Wednesday, just before 8:30 p.m., Maricopa police and firefighters were called to a child drowning at a home near Cobblestone Farms Drive and State Route 347. Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool. She was rushed to the hospital, but died hours later.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Maricopa police and firefighters were called to a child drowning at a...
Just before 8:30 p.m., Maricopa police and firefighters were called to a child drowning at a home near Cobblestone Farms Drive and State Route 347.(Arizona's Family)

It’s unknown if anyone was watching the child. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025.
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
Tucson skyline
Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in...
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson
Witness describes armed robbery that led to fatal officer-involved shooting
Witness describes armed robbery that led to fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The department said it’s getting a ton of use, but it hasn’t come without its problems.
‘Empower’ hotline by Arizona Dept. of Education dealing with prank calls in first week
Crowds at the 4th Avenue Street Fair (Source: Tucson News Now)
54th annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair returns next weekend
FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries
US Border Patrol
1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents