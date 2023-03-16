Advertise
5 horses shot to death, 3 more injured on property in Virginia, deputies say

Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.
By Justin Geary and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPOUT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly killing five horses on a property in Virginia, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified Tuesday about horses being shot on a property in Spout Springs, which is located in central Virginia.

An investigation revealed five horses had been shot to death and at least three other horses were wounded.

Emergency veterinary care was requested for the wounded animals, and a forensic investigation was launched.

On Wednesday, deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime. That juvenile’s identity is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

Further details were not available.

