54th annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair returns next weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) has announced the Spring street fair returns next weekend from Friday, 24th, through Sunday, March 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The street fair receives local, national, and international recognition for offering something for everyone. The event hosts more than 400 artists, local 4th avenue merchants/ businesses, sponsors, and food.

This year, attendees can expect new experiences such as :

Euro-Trampoline at west 7th Street

Ben’s Bells Pop-up Community Art Studio at Haggarty Plaza

Riteway Heating & Cooling CoolZone

DrinkAZ Lounge

The Ram Plumbing 5th Street Stage sponsored by KHYT, KIIM FM

The Vibe with local performers

This event draws more than 300,000 people and employs hundreds of workers.

