Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

54th annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair returns next weekend

Crowds at the 4th Avenue Street Fair (Source: Tucson News Now)
Crowds at the 4th Avenue Street Fair (Source: Tucson News Now)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) has announced the Spring street fair returns next weekend from Friday, 24th, through Sunday, March 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The street fair receives local, national, and international recognition for offering something for everyone. The event hosts more than 400 artists, local 4th avenue merchants/ businesses, sponsors, and food.

This year, attendees can expect new experiences such as :

  • Euro-Trampoline at west 7th Street
  • Ben’s Bells Pop-up Community Art Studio at Haggarty Plaza
  • Riteway Heating & Cooling CoolZone
  • DrinkAZ Lounge
  • The Ram Plumbing 5th Street Stage sponsored by KHYT, KIIM FM
  • The Vibe with local performers

This event draws more than 300,000 people and employs hundreds of workers.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025.
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
Tucson skyline
Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in...
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson
Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.
‘I shot her’: Husband kills wife in front of kids days after buying gun

Latest News

If you begin to notice a pattern of sleepless nights, it could be because there is a different...
The importance of getting enough sleep
Ronald Carlson
UPDATE: Oro Valley man found safe
Tucson skyline
Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson
Tucson has announced two new locations for people to drop off unrecyclable plastics.
Tucson expands plastic recycling sites for block project