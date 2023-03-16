54th annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair returns next weekend
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) has announced the Spring street fair returns next weekend from Friday, 24th, through Sunday, March 26th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The street fair receives local, national, and international recognition for offering something for everyone. The event hosts more than 400 artists, local 4th avenue merchants/ businesses, sponsors, and food.
This year, attendees can expect new experiences such as :
- Euro-Trampoline at west 7th Street
- Ben’s Bells Pop-up Community Art Studio at Haggarty Plaza
- Riteway Heating & Cooling CoolZone
- DrinkAZ Lounge
- The Ram Plumbing 5th Street Stage sponsored by KHYT, KIIM FM
- The Vibe with local performers
This event draws more than 300,000 people and employs hundreds of workers.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.