Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks coming to Phoenix in December

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Knicks are bringing an unforgettable night of music to the Valley later this year. The two artists will be performing on the same stage for a remarkable concert at Chase Field on Dec. 8. Tickets go on sale March 24 starting at 10 a.m. to the general public and can be found here.

Presale tickets begin March 21 at 10 a.m. for Verizon customers through 10 p.m. on March 23. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting March 20 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on March 23, which can be accessed through the Citi Entertainment program. Those tickets can be found here.

Joel is the sixth-best-selling recording artist of all time and the third-best-selling solo artist. He has received six Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has received numerous industry awards.

Phoenix will be experiencing a taste of Fleetwood Mac with Nicks performing. She is the first woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has collectively sold over 140 million albums.

