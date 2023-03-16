Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out but staying cool Thursday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After an active Wednesday across southern Arizona, rain chances are diminishing early Thursday morning. Temperatures stay several degrees cooler than normal today with highs in the 60s for most. Conditions remain dry for St. Patrick’s Day with mostly sunny skies and a high around 70° in Tucson.  Our weekend forecast is trending drier, with rain chances pushing east and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We warm a few degrees for the start of next week ahead of our next weather system and rain chance.

THURSDAY: Lingering shower chance early. Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Slight chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Slight chance for rain.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chance late.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chance early. Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

