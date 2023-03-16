Advertise
Flood waters prompt evacuations near Sedona while Phoenix-area hit with rain, wind

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several neighborhoods in Sedona and Verdes Lakes are under an evacuation order due to high water levels on Wednesday. In addition, rocks on the road have closed State Route 89A in both directions between Sedona and I-17 near Flagstaff.

Residents are asked to find shelter with family or friends or head to the gym at Camp Verde Middle School. Shelter for small animals or pets will be at the community center. The water at Oak Creek Canyon and Wet Beaver Creek rose on Wednesday following the rain.

The following areas are under a “GO” evacuation notice:

  • Trails End Rd
  • Trails End Ln
  • Blackhawk Ln
  • Newcastle Ln
  • Oak Creek Mobilodge
  • Copper Cliffs Dr
  • Copper Cliffs Ln
  • Sycamore Rd
  • The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
  • Center for the New Age
  • Rancho Sedona RV park
  • houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln
  • Town of Camp Verde

SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff is closed. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Meanwhile, in the Valley, Maricopa County closed off more low-water crossings because of flooding on Wednesday. The storm combined with recent water releases from SRP means the Valley will see high water levels at crossings for several days.

There are multiple areas closed off:

  • Gilbert Road, north of the Loop 202, at Salt River
  • McKellips Road at Salt River
  • 67th Avenue and Broadway Road at Salt River
  • 91st Avenue at Salt River
  • El Mirage Road at Gila River

Residents and businesses near Oak Creek can also bring a shovel and fill up sandbags. Visit the City Maitenance Yard, city lot adjacent to Sedona Red Rock High School, Uptown Public Parking Lot and Sedona United Methodist Church to get sandbags. The City Maintenance Yard is by appointment only.

Homeowners are asked to pay attention to flood warnings and advisories by the National Weather Service. If you come across flooded low-river crossings and driveways, don’t try to cross. Remember to turn around, don’t drown.

