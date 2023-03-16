Advertise
‘Gray Death,’ made up of dangerous opioids, shows up in Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley police say they dangerous synthetic opioid was found during an overdose call. It's the department's first encounter with the drug.(Courtesy of the Prescott Valley Police Department)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Prescott Valley Police Department announced their first encounter with a new synthetic opioid concoction called “Gray Death.”

The department, in an advisory posted to Facebook, said they found the drug when they responded to an overdose call. Gray Death is the street name of the illicit opioid and, according to a 2018 report by the Drug Enforcement Administration, is a combination of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and U-47700 (a synthetic known as Pinky, Pink or U4). “In powder form, ‘gray death’ can go airborne, which could be harmful, or even fatal,” the report said. The report also states that of the recent synthetic opioids, Gray Death is the most dangerous.

Prescott Valley police said that reports of overdose and confiscation have been reported in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

