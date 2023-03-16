Local company playing key role in designing new and improved spacesuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s a project out of this world with a local connection.

On Wednesday, March 15, NASA and Axiom Space revealed the prototype design for the new astronaut spacesuit.

Paragon President and CEO Grant Anderson said his team is ready to be a part of the next generation of the space suit. He added they are already looking at all aspects of what astronauts will encounter when they are up in space.

“We’re trying to anticipate what the issues are going to be,” Anderson said. “Making it versatile, making sure it fits different sizes of people and then also fully functional on the moon.”

One of those big issues is ensuring astronauts can move and survive in a lunar dust environment. Lunar dust is so unique it can’t be found or replicated on our planet.

But Anderson said they are trying to anticipate all those issues ahead of time.

There is no set date on NASA’s plans to return to the moon. But the goal is to get there in the next couple of years.

