Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Local company playing key role in designing new and improved spacesuit

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s a project out of this world with a local connection.

On Wednesday, March 15, NASA and Axiom Space revealed the prototype design for the new astronaut spacesuit.

Paragon President and CEO Grant Anderson said his team is ready to be a part of the next generation of the space suit. He added they are already looking at all aspects of what astronauts will encounter when they are up in space.

“We’re trying to anticipate what the issues are going to be,” Anderson said. “Making it versatile, making sure it fits different sizes of people and then also fully functional on the moon.”

One of those big issues is ensuring astronauts can move and survive in a lunar dust environment. Lunar dust is so unique it can’t be found or replicated on our planet.

But Anderson said they are trying to anticipate all those issues ahead of time.

There is no set date on NASA’s plans to return to the moon. But the goal is to get there in the next couple of years.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson skyline
Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025.
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
TPD motorcycle crash
Tucson motorcycle officer involved in crash near Broadway, Country Club
Tucson police say there is currently no indication of foul play
TPD investigating a death at Ronstadt Center

Latest News

Suspect in strangulation case sentenced.
Plea for Help: Tucson man sentenced for strangling mother of his child
The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022,...
Are you betting big? March Madness wagers expected to be record breaking
Urologists at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson are seeing a shift in who’s requesting...
‘Vasectomy season’ is underway
Witness describes armed robbery that led to fatal officer-involved shooting
Witness describes armed robbery that led to fatal officer-involved shooting