Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘Saved their lives’: Ranger rescues guinea pig family found abandoned in park

A Hamilton County park ranger rescued eight guinea pigs in a forest on Wednesday.
A Hamilton County park ranger rescued eight guinea pigs in a forest on Wednesday.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By Mary LeBus and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a park ranger found a family of guinea pigs which were left in a park area on Wednesday.

Ray Anderson, with the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter, said a Hamilton County Great Parks ranger corralled the family of eight within the Miami Whitewater Forest.

“It’s hard to say exactly why someone would abandon guinea pigs in the woods,” Anderson said. “Most likely, it was someone who had a male and female housed together that had a litter and they got too big. Guinea pigs can have more than a dozen babies per litter.”

Since the animals are domesticated, officials said they would likely have frozen to death outside or been snatched by a bird or cat.

“The ranger definitely saved their lives,” Anderson said.

The guinea pig family was checked into the care center where rescuers said they are available to adopt and appear to be similar in age.

More information regarding available animals at the shelter is available online.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025.
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
Tucson skyline
Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in...
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson
Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.
‘I shot her’: Husband kills wife in front of kids days after buying gun

Latest News

Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say
Crowds at the 4th Avenue Street Fair (Source: Tucson News Now)
54th annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair returns next weekend
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy