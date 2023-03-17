Authorities investigating shooting on far west side of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on the far west side of Pima County on Wednesday, March 15.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a man was shot at a home near North Sandario and North San Joaquin roads.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The PCSD said the shooter, identified as 40-year-old Louie Meadows, left the area before deputies arrived.

The next day, deputies found Meadows and arrested him without incident. The PCSD said Meadows is related to the victim.

Meadows was booked on a charge of domestic violence-aggravated assault.

