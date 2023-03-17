Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Documents: Pima County man shot relative over cigarette lighter

Louie Meadows, 40, is facing a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
Louie Meadows, 40, is facing a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to court documents, a Pima County man shot a relative during a fight over a cigarette lighter.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Louie Meadows was arrested on a charge of domestic violence-aggravated assault following a shooting at a home near North Sandario and North San Joaquin roads on Wednesday, March 15.

The 40-year-old Meadows admitted to shooting the relative but claimed it was self-defense, according to the interim complaint.

Meadows said the victim allegedly attacked him with “a long object” during the fight over the lighter. Meadows claimed he could not tell what the object was because it was so dark at the time.

The victim, who was hit in the arm, told investigators that Meadows chased after him following the first shooting and fired three more rounds at him.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old...
Three arrested after teen girl found shot to death outside Tucson home
US Border Patrol
1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents
Gov. Katie Hobbs signs historic partnership with Oman
Gov. Hobbs signs historic partnership with Oman
Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in...
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson
Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025.
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025

Latest News

WATCH: 13 News digital-only newscast
Wildcats Women advance in NCAA Tournament
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Authorities investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting near Casa Grande