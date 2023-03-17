Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Mostly sunny and pleasant for St. Patrick’s Day!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More sunshine in store for St. Patrick’s Day, but highs will remain several degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs hover near 70° this weekend with clouds and wind gusts increasing Saturday night into Sunday. Conditions stay breezy into early next week with a brief warming trend into the mid-70s. Rain chances return Tuesday into Wednesday with cooler temperatures falling in behind.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Windy.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chance late. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for rain. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Border Patrol
1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents
Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old...
Three arrested after teen girl found shot to death outside Tucson home
Gov. Katie Hobbs signs historic partnership with Oman
Gov. Hobbs signs historic partnership with Oman
Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in...
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson
Witness describes armed robbery that led to fatal officer-involved shooting
Witness describes armed robbery that led to fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, MARCH 16, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool temps, mostly dry this weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, MARCH 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, MARCH 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out by Friday afternoon
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2023