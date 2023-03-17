FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Mostly sunny and pleasant for St. Patrick’s Day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More sunshine in store for St. Patrick’s Day, but highs will remain several degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs hover near 70° this weekend with clouds and wind gusts increasing Saturday night into Sunday. Conditions stay breezy into early next week with a brief warming trend into the mid-70s. Rain chances return Tuesday into Wednesday with cooler temperatures falling in behind.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Windy.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chance late. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for rain. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

