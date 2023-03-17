Javelina attack in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department says a person suffered injuries after being attacked by a javelina in Tucson.

Officials say the 58-year-old person was walking a dog Thursday morning near Craycroft and 22nd.

The victim was treated for a broken leg after being charged by the javelina.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says javelina think dogs are coyotes and warn people to go the other way when javelina are seen.

