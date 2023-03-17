Advertise
Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update

Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.(Justin Bieber/Instagram via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Justin Bieber is all smiles again after suffering from a condition that left him partially paralyzed.

The superstar singer posted a story to Instagram with the words, “wait for it.” The video then showed Bieber fully smiling.

He had been unable to smile since last June when he announced he was suffering from facial paralysis due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

It’s a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head and near the inner ear.

It initially caused Bieber to postpone the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. It was announced in March that the rest of the tour had been canceled.

