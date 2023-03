TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two pedestrians were hit, and one was killed, in a crash in Oro Valley on Friday, March 17.

The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed it happened near West Naranja at North Pomegranate drives.

As of 4:30 p.m., the roadway was closed but should reopen soon.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.