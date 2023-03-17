Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Pinal County Sheriff investigating deputy-involved shooting near Casa Grande

Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting outside of Casa Grande.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, near West Mescalero Drive and North Hualapai Drive.

The deputy involved was conducting a field interview with a man on a dirt bike, later identified as 36-year-old Micheal Obregon.

During the interview, Obregon pulled out a gun, according to the Sheriff’s office. The deputy fired his service weapon, striking Obregon.

The deputy immediately rendered aid and called for medical personnel. Obregon died at the scene.

The deputy was not injured.

Obregon had a valid felony warrant for a parole violation and the dirt bike was stolen.

