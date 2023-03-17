Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Small plane crash lands at Mesa’s Falcon field airport after midair collision

FAA Investigators are looking at how a small aircraft crash landed at Mesa Falcon Field on...
A small aircraft crash landed at Mesa's Falcon Field on Friday after a mid-air collision with another small plane.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials say two planes flying over Mesa collided mid-air, causing one to crash land at Falcon Field Municipal airport Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said they received initial reports of two planes declaring an emergency landing at Falcon Field after reporting they had experienced a mid-air collision. Firefighters at the airport said one of the planes landed without incident; however, the second one crash-landed towards the end of the runway. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear which aircraft they were from.

Map showing Falcon Field Municipal Airport, owned and operated by the City of Mesa.
MAP: Falcon Field Municipal Airport(azfamily / Bing)

Airport officials referred additional questions to the FAA. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the federal agency for further details.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old...
Court documents: Police followed trail of blood, found teen girl’s body in pool
US Border Patrol
1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents
Gov. Katie Hobbs signs historic partnership with Oman
Gov. Hobbs signs historic partnership with Oman
Louie Meadows, 40, is facing a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
Documents: Pima County man shot relative over cigarette lighter
Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in...
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson

Latest News

Arizona Wildcats defeat West Virginia Mountaineers in first round of NCAA Tournament.
Fans across east coast rooting for Wildcats in NCAA Tournament
Francisco Leon
Man goes missing near S. Park Ave. & E. Ajo Way
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Wildcats Women advance in NCAA Tournament