Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting

Aaron Jacob Martinka, who had a long criminal history, was fatally shot by a Tucson police...
Aaron Jacob Martinka, who had a long criminal history, was fatally shot by a Tucson police officer on March 3, 2023.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is releasing new information about an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

A PRCIT report showed Tucson Police officers established probable cause to arrest 28-year-old Aaron Martinka on charges of aggravated assault, being a prohibited possessor, and firing a firearm within city limits.

The report states Martinka also had an outstanding arrest warrant for a probation violation.

The report states Tucson officers worked with members of the department’s SWAT team to stop Martinka’s vehicle near the intersection of East Grant Road and North Park Avenue about 11:30 p.m. on March 3.

The report states when an immobilization device failed to stop Martinka’s vehicle a brief pursuit started, but ended a short time later just west of Grant Road and North Campbell Avenue when Martinka’s vehicle crashed.

The investigation showed Martinka pulled out a handgun and opened fire on officers as they approached the vehicle.

Officers returned fire and Martinka was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Officer Bradley Kush, an 11-year veteran, Officer Adam Smith, a 15-year veteran, and Officer Joe Buck, a 10-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.

No bystanders or department members were injured in this incident.

An adult female who wanted in the same aggravated assault incident as Martinka was located inside the vehicle.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the collision and was transported to Banner University Medical Center.

