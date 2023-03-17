Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Three arrested after teen girl found shot to death outside Tucson home

Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old...
Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old Azucena Reina Price.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three teens are facing charges after a young woman was found shot to death outside a Tucson home on Wednesday, March 15.

The Tucson Police Department said Juventino Cervantes-Burke, Joshua Galen Wood and Christopher Deangelo Bravo have all been arrested in connection with the girl’s death.

Joshua Galen Wood.
Joshua Galen Wood.(Tucson Police Department)

Officers were called to an apartment near East Fifth Street and North Country Club Road on Wednesday.

The TPD said there was evidence indicating someone had been seriously hurt inside the home, but there was no body. When searching outside, they found 17-year-old Azucena Reina Price dead from a shooting.

The 16-year-old Cervantes-Burke was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and is being held without bond.

Christopher Deangelo Bravo.
Christopher Deangelo Bravo.(Tucson Police Department)

The 19-year-old Wood is facing charges of concealment of a body, evidence tampering, hindering prosecution and third-degree burglary. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The 19-year-old Bravo was charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

The TPD said detectives believe more people were in the home when Price was killed. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews begin work on I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff. It's expected to last until 2025.
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
Tucson skyline
Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in...
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson
US Border Patrol
1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents

Latest News

Oak Creek is seeing water levels rise as more storms are expected to hit the area Wednesday.
Evacuation orders lifted for some Sedona, Camp Verde neighborhoods
Louie Meadows, 40, is facing a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
Authorities investigating shooting on far west side of Pima County
The department said it’s getting a ton of use, but it hasn’t come without its problems.
‘Empower’ hotline by Arizona Dept. of Education dealing with prank calls in first week
Crowds at the 4th Avenue Street Fair (Source: Tucson News Now)
54th annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair returns next weekend