Three arrested after teen girl found shot to death outside Tucson home

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three teens are facing charges after a young woman was found shot to death outside a Tucson home on Wednesday, March 15.

The Tucson Police Department said Juventino Cervantes-Burke, Joshua Galen Wood and Christopher Deangelo Bravo have all been arrested in connection with the girl’s death.

Joshua Galen Wood. (Tucson Police Department)

Officers were called to an apartment near East Fifth Street and North Country Club Road on Wednesday.

The TPD said there was evidence indicating someone had been seriously hurt inside the home, but there was no body. When searching outside, they found 17-year-old Azucena Reina Price dead from a shooting.

The 16-year-old Cervantes-Burke was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and is being held without bond.

Christopher Deangelo Bravo. (Tucson Police Department)

The 19-year-old Wood is facing charges of concealment of a body, evidence tampering, hindering prosecution and third-degree burglary. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The 19-year-old Bravo was charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

The TPD said detectives believe more people were in the home when Price was killed. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

